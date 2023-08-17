Riyadh: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, stressed that the GCC countries support peaceful efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. He emphasized the importance of resuming the export agreement between Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea to facilitate the export of grains, essential food, and humanitarian supplies, contributing to ensuring food security in affected countries.



The statement came during a telephone conversation Wednesday between Albudaiwi and the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.



During the call, updates on the Ukrainian crisis were discussed, and the Secretary-General reiterated the GCC countries' position, which is based on the statement issued by the Supreme Council of the GCC during its 43rd session in December 2022. It specifically addressed the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and emphasized the GCC's adherence to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. It underscored the importance of upholding the existing international order, which is founded on respecting nations' sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence, and refraining from interfering in their internal affairs or resorting to the use or threat of force.



Meanwhile, the two sides also stressed the importance of moving forward towards drafting a joint action plan, which includes significant issues that serve the interests of both sides.