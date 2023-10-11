The only power plant in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli bombardment and siege, shut down Wednesday after it ran out of fuel, said the Palestinian enclave's electricity authority.

"The only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopped functioning at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT)," the authority's head Jalal Ismail said in a statement, having earlier warned that it was running short of fuel.

Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as it continues to bomb Hamas targets after the group's fighters launched a brutal assault on Israel on Saturday morning.

"We've decided to cut the supply of water, electricity and fuel, and now their local power plant has collapsed and there's no electricity in Gaza," the Israeli energy minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement.

"We'll continue tightening the siege until the Hamas threat on Israel and the world is removed."

Israel is reeling under a brutal assault carried out by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

In response a massive air assault launched by Israel has left at least 1,055 people dead in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist Palestinian militant group.