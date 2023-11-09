The war on Gaza has entered its 33rd day, with no sign of a ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation. The Palestinian resistance continues to launch rockets deep into Israel and confront the Israeli ground invasion, while the Israeli occupation rejects any humanitarian truce and demands the release of prisoners. The Israeli aggression has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and destroyed vital infrastructure and civilian housing.

According to Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll has risen to 10,569 people since the start of the aggression, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women. He said that the Israeli occupation had committed 27 massacres in the past hours, killing 241 people. He also said that the Israeli occupation kills a child every 10 minutes in Gaza and that 70% of the martyrs are children and women. He called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to be present in hospitals to stop Israeli threats and to provide safe humanitarian corridors for the flow of aid and fuel.

The director of Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza said that half of the hospitals and 60% of health facilities in the Strip were out of service. He added that 192 medical and health personnel were killed, 40 ambulances were destroyed, 113 health institutions were severely damaged, and 18 hospitals and 40 health centres were out of service.

Enas Abu Khalaf, head of the media office of Doctors Without Borders in the Middle East and North Africa, called for a ceasefire in Gaza. She said that the humanitarian situation was dire and that the medical staff were overwhelmed by the number of casualties.

The regional spokeswoman for the Red Cross said that a convoy that was supposed to arrive in Gaza on Tuesday changed its route after being shot at. She said that the aid brought into Gaza was insufficient to meet the basic needs of the population.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported 61 injuries in clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in Bethlehem. It said that seven of the injuries were from live bullets.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested 65 Palestinians in the West Bank on Wednesday night and dawn. It said that the occupation forces had arrested 2,280 Palestinians since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance on 7 October.

The UN rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, said that launching a military operation in Gaza knowing that it will destroy infrastructure and civilian housing is a war crime. He also said that asking more than a million Gazans to move from north to south is a violation of international law and that this Israeli behaviour is considered an international crime.

