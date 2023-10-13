JERUSALEM - Israel is waging war against Hamas militants to effect permanent change and preserve its existence as a prosperous democracy, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday, describing the Palestinian faction as part of an "axis of evil" with Iran.

Asked during a news conference with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin whether Tehran consented to the weekend Hamas onslaught from Gaza, Gallant said: "It doesn't matter ... (because) the idea is an Iranian idea."

(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)