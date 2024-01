Palestine investment fund chairman Mohammad Mustafa estimated on Wednesday that rebuilding housing units in Gaza would need at least $15 billion, as the war between Israel and militant group Hamas entered its 103rd day.

Mustafa said, while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, that reconstruction efforts will be huge and the financial needs significant.

