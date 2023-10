The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip will become "unmanageable very quickly" Fabrizio Carboni, a senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

His comments came as Israel pounded the Hamas-ruled territory, home to 2.3 million people, following Hamas's attack on Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people. In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.