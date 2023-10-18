DUBAI - Gaza healthy ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a statement on Wednesday that 471 Palestinians were killed and more than 314 wounded in what he called an "Israeli massacre", at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian officials have blamed an Israeli air strike for the blast at the hospital on Tuesday. Israel has said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

(Reporting by Nidal al Mughrabi; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alex Richardson)