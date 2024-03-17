H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah today received Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the Grand Mufti of India, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The reception was attended by Sheikhs, senior officials, and heads of local government departments.

The well-wishers prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.