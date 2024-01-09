The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday gained more than 39 points on the back of transport and banking counters.

The foreign institutions were increasingly into net buying as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.38% to 10,483.15 points.

The foreign retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses stood at 3.21%.

The Gulf individuals continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.81bn or 0.3% to QR612.93bn with microcap segments gaining the most.

The Gulf funds were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 10,438 points.

The local individuals were also increasingly into net selling in the main bourse, which saw as many as 5,590 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.01mn trade across two deals.

The Arab retail investors were seen increasingly bearish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index underperformed the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.38%, the All Islamic Index by 0.23% and the All Share Index by 0.41% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.

The transport sector index gained 0.83%, banks and financial services (0.67%), telecom (0.3%) and real estate (0.08%); while insurance declined 0.16%, consumer goods and services (0.07%) and industrials (0.03%).

Major gainers in the main market included Qatar National Cement, Doha Bank, Doha Insurance, Vodafone Qatar, Aamal Company, Qatari Investors Group and Nakilat. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Inma Holding, Ahlibank Qatar, Al Khaleej Takaful, Qatari German Medical Devices, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Industries Qatar and Qamco were among the losers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased considerably to QR20.74mn compared to QR4.51mn on January 7.

The foreign individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR1.25mn against net sellers of QR1.12mn the previous day.

However, the Gulf institutions’ net profit booking strengthened substantially to QR8.61mn compared to QR2.05mn on Sunday.

The local retail investors’ net selling expanded noticeably to QR7.78mn against QR4.23mn on January 7.

The Arab individuals’ net profit booking shot up perceptibly to QR5.25mn compared to QR4.18mn the previous day.

The domestic institutions were net seller to the tune of QR0.76mn against net buyers of QR5.38mn on Sunday.

The Gulf individual investors’ net buying eased notably to QR0.42mn compared to QR1.7mn on January 7.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.

Trade volumes in the main market were down 4% to 139.89mn shares, while value rose 6% to QR401.51mn deals by 35% to 17,839.

The venture market saw a 43% jump in trade volumes to 0.33mn equities, 31% in value to QR0.34mn and 29% in transactions to 27.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).