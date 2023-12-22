The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday gained as much as 81 points to inch towards 10,300 levels, powered mainly by the transport and banking sectors.



The foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.79% to 10,285.3 points.

The domestic institutions turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 3.71%.

More than 55% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR4.05bn or 0.68% to QR596.75bn with small and microcap segments gaining the most.

The local retail investors’ weakened net selling also had its influence on the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 10,164 points.

The Gulf individuals’ lower net profit booking was seen in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.03mn trade across six deals.

However, the Gulf funds were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index rose slower than the main barometer in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.79%, the All Islamic Index by 0.51% and the All Share Index by 0.77% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover declined amidst higher volumes.

The transport sector index rose 1.37%, banks and financial services (1.2%), consumer goods and services (0.35%) and industrials (0.09%); while real estate was down 0.05%, insurance (0.04%) and telecom (0.01%).

Major gainers in the main market included Qamco, Nakilat, Qatari German Medical Devices, Dlala, Qatar Islamic Bank, QNB, Commercial Bank, Qatari Investors Group, Qatar Electricity and Water, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Estithmar Holding and Vodafone Qatar.

Nevertheless, Qatar Oman Investment, Gulf International Services, Al Khaleej Takaful, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Medicare Group, Baladna, Industries Qatar and Ooredoo were among the shakers in the main market.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR34.86mn compared to QR31.75mn on December 20.

The domestic funds turned net buyer to the tune of QR24.68mn against net profit takers of QR5.11mn the previous day.

The local retail investors’ net selling weakened perceptibly to QR16.58mn compared to QR19.67mn on Wednesday.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking eased markedly to QR0.03mn against QR1.26mn on December 20.

However, the Gulf institutions’ net selling strengthened drastically to QR31.43mn compared to QR1.79mn the previous day.

The foreign individuals’ net profit booking expanded notably to QR8.79mn against QR5.8mn on Wednesday.

The Arab retail investors were net sellers to the tune of QR2.69mn compared with net buyers of QR1.87mn on December 20.

The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.21mn against no major net exposure the previous nine sessions.

Trade volumes in the main market rose 4% to 152.19mn shares, while value declined 2% to QR434.04mn and deals by 9% to 14,936.

The venture market saw an 89% plunge in trade volumes to 0.03mn equities, 86% in value to QR0.05mn and 85% in transactions to seven.

