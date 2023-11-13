RAFAH — The first aid convoys from Saudi Arabia, represented by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), crossed on Sunday Egypt’s Rafah Border Point, heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.



The convoy of trucks, carrying relief supplies including shelter and foodstuffs, is meant for delivery to the Palestinian people, who are reeling under the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.



The relief convoy is part of the popular campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and that is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



This aid is an extension of the Kingdom’s support for Palestine in various humanitarian and relief sectors, and an embodiment of the great humanitarian role that the Kingdom plays, through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, in succoring people of friendly countries to cope with crises and calamities.

