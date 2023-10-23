First relief planeload took off from Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Mubarak airbase on Monday carrying humanitarian and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Ministry of Social Affairs Spokesperson Ahmad Al-Enezi stated that these efforts are as per directions of political leadership and in cooperation with various state bodies, and charitable organizations.

Al-Enezi stated that these planeloads would continue to deliver provisions to the Palestinian people in an affirmation of Kuwait's stance in providing aid to people all over the globe.

