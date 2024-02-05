The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has delivered the sixth and final batch of diesel and gasoline to the Republic of Lebanon to support the Lebanese Army.

The aid comes within the framework of Qatar's firm commitment to support the institutions of the Lebanese Republic and stand by the Lebanese people.

As per the agreement agreed upon in August 2023, the QFFD will provide the Lebanese army with fuel aid worth $30mn for six months.

