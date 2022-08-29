The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has reported a surge of 27.13 per cent in exports from Brazil to Arab countries in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

The exports grew from $7.712 to $9.803 billion, reflecting the growing trade relation between Brazil and the Arab region.

Exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 31.9 percent from $1.215 billion in 2021 to 1.603 billion in 2022 while UAE recorded a surge of 55.52 per cent from $1.109 billion to $1.725 billion during the same period.

Similarly, Egypt reported an increase by 89.64 per cent from $766.98 million to $1.454 billion. Qatar recorded an increase by 43.15 per cent from $171.25 million to 245.18 million while Kuwait witnessed a rise by 55.17 per cent, from $103.75 million to $161.55 million.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC said: “The latest figures reflect the growing trade relationships between the Arab world and Brazil. We will continue to make efforts in facilitating trade prospects and partnerships between the two regions to improve trade relations. The shared commitment between the two parties has helped products from the Arab countries to find new markets in Brazil, and the trade figures are expected to rise in the coming year.”

Meanwhile, the total exports of beef from Brazil to Arab countries has witnessed an increase of 62.14 per cent during the first seven months of this year, compared to the same time last year. The export of beef meat increased at a tremendous rate with Saudi Arabia recording a 27.86 per cent rise from $97.03 million in the first six months of 2021 to $124.05 million during the last time this year.

The UAE recorded an increase by 33.72 per cent from $107.51 million to $143.76 million while Qatar witnessed a surge by 106.37 per cent from $10.66 million to $22 million. Similarly, Kuwait reported an increase by 227.57 per cent from $3.49 million to $11.42 million while Egypt saw a rise by 152.58 per cent from $118.29 million to $298.77 million.

The Arab countries also saw an increase of 40.97 per cent between January and July 2022 as compared to the same period last year in chicken meat export from Brazil. Saudi Arabia reporting a rise of 12.45 per cent from $445.19 million to $500.61 million while UAE recorded a surge of 98.4 per cent from 302.62 million to $600.39 million.

Qatar recorded an increase by 75.41 per cent from $65.85 million to $115.5 million while Kuwait witnessed a rise by 39.77 per cent from $88.25 million to $123.34 million. Meanwhile, Egypt reported an increase by 8.99 per cent from $34.26 million during the first six months of 2021 to $37.34 million in the same period this year.

