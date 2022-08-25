European Union Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Cristian Tudor praised Tuesday the remarkable ties between Kuwait and the EU, noting that the cooperation between the two sides has reached unprecedented levels. In a speech during his farewell ceremony at the end of his tenure in Kuwait, Tudor said that the wise Kuwaiti leadership was the main reason for achieving continuous achievements in the relations between the two sides.

He stated that Kuwait was the first Gulf country to sign a cooperation arrangement with the European Union in 2016. Since then, cooperation between the two sides has been strengthened and expanded to include many fields, including trade, investment, research, education, development, humanitarian aid, and security.

The relations between the EU and Kuwait also focused on communication between peoples, including Kuwaiti civil society issues such as women’s empowerment and human rights, he added. Ambassador Tudor expressed his gratitude to the Kuwaiti political leadership and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their permanent cooperation, stressing his confidence that Kuwait will continue to play an important role for the EU in the Gulf region. Dr. Cristian Tudor was the first resident ambassador of the European Union mission in Kuwait.(KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).