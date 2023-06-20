Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) celebrated the graduation of 253 leaders from the National Leadership Programme for middle and senior management (Etimad), on Monday.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, and in the presence of Dr Ali bin Qassim al Lawati, President of the Royal Academy of Management.

Dr Lawati said, “The Etimad programme has empowered Omani nationals to work in an integrated institutional framework, which is one of the most prominent pillars of Oman’s future vision.”

Sheikh Waleed bin Khamis al Hashar, member of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Academy of Management, stated that the programme stands out because of its comprehensive training approach, which includes face-to-face classes, group projects, leadership camps, and skill development workshops.

Under Etimad, private sector employees get to sharpen their leadership and supervision skills through a special programme designed by international and local institutes specialised in enhancing management skills and training leaders.

