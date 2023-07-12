The Environment Authority (EA) is actively carrying out its initiative called 'Environmental Guardians for khareef Dhofar 2023' in the Dhofar Governorate whose goal is to enhance the cultural awareness of both citizens and tourists while also monitoring and addressing practices that contribute to a clean and sustainable environment during the khareef season.

One of the main objectives of EA is to raise awareness among citizens and tourists about the negative impacts that result from incorrect environmental behaviours and practices. The aim is to promote and strengthen the social responsibility of preserving the natural environment and green spaces.

To achieve this, a team dedicated to field monitoring and inspection has been deployed in various tourist-targeted locations across the governorate.

Ahmed bin Salim al Maashani, an environmental volunteer working with the EA explained that the 'Environmental Guardians' campaign has been going on since its launch in the beginning of July. The campaign's primary focus is to protect the environmental diversity within the governorate and emphasise the importance of environmental preservation. This includes discouraging encroachment on green areas, discouraging tree cutting, and promoting responsible waste disposal.

Notably, one of the key issues identified by the campaign is the encroachment on green areas. Some tourists unintentionally drive through these areas due to a lack of awareness, but they are responsive when approached by the campaign team. However, there are individuals who deliberately use these green areas for activities like drifting with their cars. In such cases, the campaign team reports these incidents to the relevant authorities or captures photographs as evidence for reporting to the police.

In an effort to minimise such practices, the team has blocked subways or access points to these areas using rocks. However, Al Maashani acknowledges that this measure is not entirely effective, as some people remove the rocks to gain access. Building more substantial barriers would require heavy equipment and government involvement, which may take time to implement.

The campaign comprises field teams consisting of more than 40 employees distributed across various areas of the Dhofar Governorate, having vehicles designated to this campaign. Al Maashani highlights that the campaign has successfully raised awareness among individuals, including citizens, residents, and visitors, demonstrating a high level of consciousness regarding environmental preservation.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).