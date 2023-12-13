Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina took part in the opening ceremony of the 12th Arab Energy Conference, held under the patronage of Qatari Amir Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Organised by the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), the forum was attended by energy and oil ministers from various countries and senior government officials, specialists, technicians and academics.

The minister stressed Bahrain’s keenness to participate in global oil and environmental events to exchange information and experiences, discuss global economic challenges, and work to find sustainable solutions to them.