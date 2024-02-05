Muscat – Women in Oman have come a long way working shoulder-to-shoulder with men, contributing to the significant growth of the country. Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched a platform for women entrepreneurs at a forum called ‘Women at the Top’ on January 30, marking yet another step in supporting and empowering Omani women. What other initiatives should be undertaken by the public and private sectors to encourage female entrepreneurship? Here is what Muscat Daily readers said –

Suleiman al Balushi

Salesman

To further encourage female entrepreneurship in Oman, the private and public sectors should consider establishing mentorship programmes specifically tailored for and by women. By connecting experienced female entrepreneurs with aspiring ones, these programmes can offer valuable guidance, insights and support. Networking events and workshops can also be organised to facilitate meaningful interactions and skill-building opportunities.

Salma al Abri

Government employee

Extending financial support mechanisms targeted at women-led businesses can significantly bolster their growth. Establishing dedicated funding programmes or grants for female entrepreneurs can help alleviate initial financial barriers and provide the necessary resources for business development. These will contribute to creating a robust financial ecosystem that empowers women to transform their entrepreneurial visions into successful ventures.

Jacob Samuel Joseph

Private sector employee

Oman has brilliant gender equality under the leadership of His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik. Developing a culture of inclusiveness and breaking down gender stereotypes is crucial for encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship. Public awareness campaigns, educational programmes and initiatives that challenge traditional gender roles can contribute to changing social perceptions about women in business.

Sunaina Verma

Businesswoman

By promoting an environment where female entrepreneurs are celebrated and supported, both public and private sectors can play a pivotal role in creating a more equitable landscape for women in Oman’s entrepreneurial scene.

Mehar Zabin

Private sector employee

To encourage female entrepreneurship, the public and private sectors can establish mentorship programmes pairing experienced female entrepreneurs with newcomers, providing guidance, networking opportunities and access to resources tailored to women’s unique challenges in entrepreneurship.

Syed Mohtesan Maqsood

Private sector employee

Educational institutions could introduce specialised courses or workshops focusing on entrepreneurship skills for women, covering topics like business planning, financial management and marketing strategies to equip aspiring female entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed.

Nasser al Adawi

Brand manager

Creating networking events specifically targeting women entrepreneurs, where they can share experiences, exchange ideas and build professional connections, can foster a supportive community and provide opportunities for collaboration and growth.

