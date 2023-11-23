Emotions ran high among Israeli and Palestinian families Thursday after a deal to free hostages held by Gaza militants in exchange for Israeli-held prisoners was delayed by a day.

The breakthrough swap, set to be staggered over four days, was now due to start Friday with the freeing of about a dozen Israeli women and children and the reciprocal release of 30 Palestinian women and teenage boys.

The deal was pushed back overnight, Israeli officials said, drawing out the anguish for families of the about 240 hostages seized by Hamas militants on October 7 when they staged the worst attacks in Israel's history.

"We've already been on an emotional rollercoaster for 47 days and today is no different," said Eyal Kalderon, 38, whose cousin Ofer was kidnapped along with his two children, Erez, who turned 12 in captivity, and Sahar who is 16.

"We are hoping at the very least that the children will come back as soon as possible," he said. "Time is running out and they can't wait any more -- not them, not the elderly people, nor those who are sick or wounded."

Standing at his side, Kalderon's twin sister Yael said they were trying to keep their hopes in check but it was difficult with the situation in flux.

"We are trying not to get our hopes up too much and we will only be able to breathe easy when we see them with our own eyes, with the Red Cross," she told AFPTV.

"But it's hard to ignore the news and it shakes you up."

The siblings said their cousin Ofer would be marking his 53rd birthday in captivity in Gaza on Saturday, after his son Erez turned 12 on October 27.

"For Ofer, the best present will be knowing that his children are coming back to us here, and will be with their mum Hadass and with the whole loving family," Eyal Kalderon said.

Under the terms of the truce agreement, 50 hostages from Israel will initially be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners, with the potential for further swaps on the same ratio.

Israeli authorities have released a list of 300 eligible detainees, without specifying the order of release.

In Beit Safafa, in annexed East Jerusalem, the mother of one Palestinian prisoner said tension had skyrocketed since the postponement.

"Only God knows how bad I feel," said Fatina Salman, whose daughter Malak was arrested on her way to school seven years ago for trying to stab a policeman in Jerusalem.

"I can't think any more, we are waiting and I'm scared something will go wrong," she said.

"My health is poor and every development stresses me," she said, her voice trembling. "I haven't slept since we were told about an agreement, I worry all the time.