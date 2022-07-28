The Healthcare Programme, an initiative by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), has begun registering UAE nationals with, at least, high school degrees.

The initiative aims to attract 2,000 nationals to the healthcare sector in 2022, while continuing the process until reaching the target of attracting 10,000 nationals to the sector by 2026.

The programme will provide beneficiaries full scholarships and monthly financial rewards to create job opportunities for national talents in priority sectors, most notably healthcare.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary for Emiratisation at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said, "Under the guidance of the wise leadership, MoHRE is making parallel efforts to achieve the goals of creating job opportunities for Emirati cadres. This is being done in collaboration with Nafis, by developing the business environment and enhancing its competitiveness and attractiveness for talents through a series of relevant laws, decisions and regulations on the one hand, and enhancing the capabilities of national talent and enabling them to seize the opportunities available in the private sector on the other."

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, stated, "Within the framework of the directives of the wise leadership for the next 50 years, the UAE has identified various strategic or future economy-related sectors, which will considerably boost the country’s economic and social security."

Al Mazrouei added, "The Healthcare Programme is one of the many initiatives of Nafis to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati cadres enabling them to fill 75,000 jobs in the country’s private sector institutions in the next five years. This is being done through an integrated system that covers the whole employment journey for job seekers by supporting the salaries of nationals and providing allowances to the children of private sector employees, temporary support, vocational counselling and others, to achieve the strategic goals of making a qualitative leap in national development."

He explained, "The programme will offer qualification and support for citizens to work in the healthcare sector with 100 percent scholarships and financial rewards. Academically, the programme will cooperate with a selection of higher education institutions in the country, including Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology and Fujairah University, building an ideal model for partnership between the government, private and academic sectors."

Emiratis wishing to join the Healthcare Programme can register via Nafis’ website or the concerned universities’ or college websites, which can be found on the ministry’s bio on Instagram as well as its pages on other social media platforms.

The Nafis programme includes 11 initiatives – Emirati salary support scheme, merit programme, child allowance scheme, unemployment benefits, pension programme, job offers, vocational counselling programme, healthcare programme, recruitment targets, apprentice programme, and talent programme.



WAM/Rola Alghoul/Lina ibrahim