DOHA - H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar met on Tuesday with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to the Emir of Qatar, wishing him good health and happiness and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as well as more progress to the UAE.

The two sides discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to enhance their cooperation and joint work for the progress and development of their peoples in a way that achieves their common interests and enhances the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).