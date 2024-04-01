The National Identity Defense Group has issued a statement, endorsed by hundreds of citizens, which will be presented to His Highness the Amir along with the names of the signatories, reports Al-Qabas daily. The statement underscores the group’s commitment to supporting His Highness the Amir’s call for the preservation of national identity. Signatories emphasize the importance of implementing the Amir’s directives aimed at safeguarding national identity. They also express solidarity with the government and the Minister of Interior in their efforts to address issues of tampering with nationality.



Furthermore, the statement advocates for strict and decisive measures against forgery, duplication, and manipulation of Kuwaiti nationalities, which have affected thousands of individuals. The signatories commend the government’s efforts in protecting national identity and reject any political or parliamentary interference that could impede these efforts. In a separate statement titled “The upcoming elections are a response to the awakening of a state and to confront fraud,” Al-Dhoud Group addresses the issue of national identity.



They highlight the significance of the upcoming parliamentary elections following the Amir’s speech on December 20, 2023. According to the statement, the Amir’s speech emphasized the need for corrective actions regarding appointments, promotions, and nationality issues that deviated from the principles of justice and fairness. The group urges the public to support the Amir’s corrective measures through participation in the elections, emphasizing the solemnity of the oath taken by elected officials to uphold the constitution, defend freedoms, and serve the interests of the people with integrity. The group emphasized that His Highness wasted no time in implementing sovereign decisions upon assuming power, notably taking immediate steps to cleanse the citizenship records tainted by forgery, which undermined national identity and reduced it to a commodity subject to exploitation.



The response from the Kuwaiti people to the Emir’s directive was significant, as it aimed to rectify the deviation from the true path of national identity. Investigations revealed audacious practices where forging nationality became easier than obtaining a visa entry, with certain parliamentary members acting as staunch defenders of such practices. It was noted that 32 representatives refused to give nod for the formation of a committee to detect forgery in naturalization and also opposed prosecuting those who forge academic certificates. Furthermore, some representatives regularly interfered with the Naturalization Department’s operations to shield forgers, despite final judicial rulings against them, disregarding religious injunctions against false speech and bearing false witness.



The National Identity Defenders Group expressed concern over attempts to downplay the severity of forgery, leading to confusion and questioning regarding the fate of families whose situations would be rectified. However, it reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to justice and humanity, assuring that those who rectify their status will continue to live with dignity in the country. The group highlighted the need to address forgery comprehensively to prevent further exploitation, noting that correction will bring stability to families whose names were unjustly added to the nationality file. It also mentioned instances where counterfeiters openly confessed in courtrooms to obtaining citizenship through fraudulent means. The statement continued, shedding light on efforts to distort facts surrounding the forgery issue.



Those responsible for the crime seek to obscure accountability by portraying the situation inaccurately, often issuing vague statements about national unity as a smokescreen. However, the active efforts of the Minister of the Interior and ministry staff have gradually dispelled these smokes, revealing the extent of tampering and forgery practices. This increased transparency has prompted a reevaluation of past misconceptions, signaling a genuine intent to address the issue. The group expressed gratitude to the government of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Al-Sabah for its collaboration with the Amir in rectifying lax practices. This collaborative effort will extend to correcting discrepancies in academic certificates, marriage contracts, birth documents,

