CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday he agreed with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron to work to contain the crisis in Gaza, introduce aid and seek to prevent other parties from entering the conflict.

Sisi said Macron understood that any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza strip towards Egyptian territory would be "extremely dangerous".

"We condemn all actions that affect all civilians and this should be addressed with one standard," Sisi added.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alison Williams)