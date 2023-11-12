RIYADH — Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit comes at a crucial time for the people of Gaza, who are facing killings, siege, and inhumane practices, reminiscent of medieval times.



He called for a serious stance from the international community to maintain a minimum level of political and ethical credibility.



During his address at the extraordinary summit in Riyadh, President El-Sisi said: “As time weighs heavily on Palestine and its people, it weighs painfully and sadly on all nations with free consciences, revealing double standards, logical imbalances, and the collapse of humanitarian claims, which sadly fail miserably in this revealing test.”



Egypt has consistently condemned all actions targeting and terrorizing civilians from both sides, considering them contrary to international and humanitarian law.



President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's clear condemnation and emphasized that policies of collective punishment on the people of Gaza, including killings, siege, and forced displacement, are unacceptable and cannot be justified as self-defense.



He urged the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to take direct responsibility for decisive and effective action. The president outlined the following immediate steps:



1. An immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without conditions.



2. Halting all practices targeting the forced displacement of Palestinians.



3. Ensuring the international community's responsibility to guarantee the security of innocent Palestinian civilians.



4. Ensuring safe, rapid, and sustainable access for humanitarian aid, with Israel fulfilling its international responsibility.



5. Achieving a settlement based on the two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



6. Conducting an international investigation into all violations of international law.



President El-Sisi warned against unilateral policies and emphasized that any delay in stopping the war in Gaza could lead to an expansion of military confrontations in the region.



He called on powerful international forces and the entire international community to press for an immediate end to the Palestinian bloodshed and to address the root causes of the conflict.



The president concluded by urging the world to unite in enforcing a just solution to the Palestinian issue, ending the occupation in a manner befitting our humanity and aligning with the values of justice, freedom, and respect for all rights.

