Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry welcomed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday for comprehensive talks on the Gaza Strip’s situation and the ongoing conflict.

The ministers explored several regional and international matters, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry highlighted Egypt’s active role in mediating between Hamas and Israel, underscoring the urgency of implementing a truce to halt hostilities. He conveyed Egypt’s firm stance against any Israeli military operations in Palestinian Rafah, warning of potential humanitarian disasters and complex repercussions.

The ministers agreed on the necessity of international collaboration to pressure Israel for unrestricted humanitarian access and the opening of land crossings to the Gaza Strip. They also discussed the Security Council’s inaction over five months of conflict, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Shoukry criticized the UN’s failure to enforce its resolutions and the International Court of Justice’s measures, including Resolution 2720, which mandates a UN mechanism to oversee aid entry into Gaza—a mechanism that remains non-operational.

Additionally, the talks covered the volatile security in the Red Sea due to increased military activities affecting maritime freedom. Baerbock expressed her desire for joint efforts to evaluate and address these threats.

Lastly, the ministers deliberated on the political approach to the Palestinian issue, with Shoukry advocating for a resolution based on the two-state solution and adherence to international laws.

