Egypt confirmed on Thursday that it had put forward a framework proposal to end the bloodshed in Gaza including a three-stage plan for a ceasefire, the head of its state media body said.

Egypt is yet to get responses on the proposal from the parties involved, and will give details about the plan once those responses are received, said Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service.

