Egypt has tabled a comprehensive initial proposal aimed at putting an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat, who spoke to the Associated Press, the proposal includes provisions for a ceasefire, a phased release of hostages, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian government tasked with administering both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The proposal, crafted in collaboration with the Gulf nation of Qatar, has been formally presented to key stakeholders, including Israel, Hamas, the United States, and European governments.

However, it is important to note that the proposal is still in its early stages and does not align with Israel’s publicly stated objective of decisively defeating Hamas.

While the details of the proposal are yet to be finalised, it is evident that the plan falls short of meeting Israel’s demand for continued military control over Gaza in the aftermath of the conflict. Furthermore, the willingness of Hamas to relinquish power remains uncertain, adding complexity to the negotiations.

A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), led by Ziad Nakhaleh, the movement’s secretary-general, arrived in Egypt on Sunday, sources close to the matter told Daily News Egypt.

However, Reuters reported Monday that Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire, citing two Egyptian security sources.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, later denied in a statement what the sources said about the talks, adding: “There can be no negotiations without a complete stop to the aggression.”

As Israeli airstrikes persist, particularly in central and southern Gaza, devastating consequences are being witnessed.

The Maghazi refugee camp, in particular, has experienced extensive destruction, with rescue workers recovering bodies from the wreckage hours after a strike that claimed at least 106 lives. This incident stands out as one of the deadliest in Israel’s air campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of the War Cabinet are scheduled to convene later on Monday to discuss the unfolding situation. However, the Israeli official providing this information opted for anonymity, citing a lack of authorization to speak to the media.

The toll of the war on Gaza is staggering, with large swathes of the territory in ruins, over 20,400 Palestinians killed, and nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people displaced.

Alarming reports from UN officials indicate that a quarter of the population of Gaza is on the brink of starvation due to Israel’s siege, allowing only a limited flow of essential supplies into the territory. Aid trucks arriving are often met with desperate crowds, some resorting to looting boxes of food and water in their bid for survival.

