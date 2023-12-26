The Energy and Environment Committee of the Egyptian House of Representatives has approved a draft law submitted by the government on incentives for green hydrogen projects and its derivatives, Ahram Gate reported.

The draft law provides several incentives to promote the production of green energy, lure further investments, and boost competitiveness at the global level

It aims to maximize the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy as part of the country’s strategy to achieve sustainable development and benefit from production, use, and export of green energy.

