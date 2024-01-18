President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warned of the danger of military escalation in the region on multiple fronts, and urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with humanitarian aid to ease the suffering of the people there.

Al-Sisi met with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Wednesday and reaffirmed Egypt’s efforts to support and calm the situation in Gaza.

The Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the Greek Foreign Minister expressed his country’s desire to enhance cooperation with Egypt in all fields, which the President appreciated, and emphasized the importance of the strategic relationship between the two countries, and the coordination and cooperation on various issues, both bilaterally and through the tripartite mechanism with Cyprus.

The Greek Foreign Minister agreed with the Egyptian position and said that the current crisis showed the vital role of Egypt as a key pillar of stability in the Middle East. They also agreed on the need to work seriously and quickly towards a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question, as it is the core issue in the region and the path to peace, security, and stability.

In the same context, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis stressed on Wednesday the complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the need to contain this crisis and prevent its escalation, as well as the need for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to the Strip.

Minister Shoukry said during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart at the end of their talks in Cairo, “The Egyptian-Greek talks discussed the continuation of political coordination at the highest level, and the developments in Gaza and the need for an immediate ceasefire in detail.

He stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the complete rejection of forced displacement from Gaza and the need to contain this crisis and prevent its escalation, as well as the risks associated with escalation and its negative impacts and regional and international implications.

He added that the tripartite cooperation between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus was discussed and its importance, and that Egypt will host the next summit at the level of leaders, and the date will be set as soon as possible. He noted the strategic relations between the three countries and the areas of cooperation that are being actively pursued by the presidents of Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece.

For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said that Egypt is a strategic ally of Greece in the region and that the two countries are making the utmost effort to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the talks included strengthening trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus.

The Greek minister expressed his country’s deep concern about the hostilities in the Red Sea.

