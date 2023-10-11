Egypt's top diplomat Sameh Shoukry hosted talks with the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Wednesday as spiralling violence in neighbouring Gaza displaced more than 263,000 people.

Shoukry's talks with UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini focused on "how to provide protection for civilians and ensure regular access of services and relief aid to Gaza," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, also attended the meeting.

Shoukry warned of the "dangerous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" and said Egypt "fully supports UN agencies" in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The only entry point to Gaza not controlled by Israel is the Rafah crossing from Egypt, which Israeli aircraft bombed three times between Monday and Tuesday.

Since Hamas militants launched a brutal cross-border assault from Gaza on Saturday, Israel has pounded the territory with air strikes.

Itr has also has announced "a complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supplies to the territory's 2.3 million people.

Shoukry warned of "the consequences of policies of collective punishment, starvation and siege, in violation of international humanitarian law".

UN human rights chief Volker Turk too has said that the siege is "prohibited" under international law and has called for the establishment of "a humanitarian corridor".

The Egyptian Red Crescent said Tuesday it was working "round the clock" to deliver "urgent aid" to their counterparts in Gaza, who said they had received the "first shipment of medical aid" through Rafah on Monday.