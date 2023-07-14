Egis, a global player in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, has announced two major appointments for the Middle East and South Asia, thus reflecting its commitment to attracting top talent and further expanding its capabilities in the region.

An industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Dr Ali Amiri has been named as the new Director for Sustainability and Specialist Engineering, while Dr Muhammad Mustafa, an expert in transportation, planning and mobility solutions is the Director of Mobility and Planning.

Egis said these strategic hires will reinforce the group's commitment to advancing its low-carbon future strategy and leveraging intelligence to drive innovation in cities and communities.

Dr Amiri has actively contributed to the implementation of sustainable infrastructure and buildings projects in the Middle East and the United Kingdom over the past 20 years.

His extensive knowledge in green building design, whole life carbon, renewable energy, regenerative practices and environmental design will be instrumental in driving Egis' sustainability agenda forward, it stated.

According to Egis, his expertise and leadership will significantly bolster Egis' focus on sustainability and environmental practices including but not limited to resource efficiency, decarbonization, biodiversity conservation and enhancement, climate change resilience and adaptation, green infrastructure, and transition to renewable energy sources.

Amiri’s department also includes teams of specialist engineers such as facades, acoustics, fire and life safety as well as specialist waste management strategists.

Dr Mustafa brings with him over 25 years of experience in transportation planning and mobility solutions, having worked on numerous projects across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. He joins Egis from IBI Group.

His appointment comes as part of Egis' strategic initiative to foster new opportunities and bolster existing growth in the fields of mobility and strategic planning.

He will play a pivotal role in spearheading the establishment of a dedicated team that provides comprehensive urban mobility and planning services.

For more than 40 years, Egis has been proactively pursuing an innovation policy that will help clients globally build green infrastructure and are working towards being carbon neutral by 2050, said a company spokesman.

These appointments demonstrate Egis' continued dedication to strengthening its presence in the Middle East and positioning itself as a leading player in the fields of mobility, strategic planning, and sustainability, he stated.

Dr Mustafa's leadership will drive Egis' efforts to create innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of cities and communities in the Middle East and South Asia.

"I am honored to join Egis and be part of a forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to advancing mobility and planning solutions in the Middle East and South Asia," he stated.

"As a region known for its rapid urbanization and increasing population, the Middle East faces unique transportation challenges that make efficient and sustainable transportation crucial for supporting economic growth, improving connectivity, and addressing environmental concerns," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).