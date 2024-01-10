Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness on strengthening the training sector as it is crucial for the sustainable development of human resources.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with Nawaf Al Jishi, chairman of the Bahrain Society of the Private Training Institutes.

The meeting discussed co-operation to promote private training institutions, and to provide legislative and administrative needs and technical support so that they can provide high-quality training programmes that meet the needs of the labour market in the kingdom.

Mr Humaidan commended the role of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) in developing the skills of citizens working in the private sector. He noted that Tamkeen’s programmes are aimed at supporting 50,000 Bahrainis annually, which contribute to employing Bahrainis and enhancing their careers.