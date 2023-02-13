The Economic Development Board (EDB) attracted investments for 89 projects exceeding BD415 million ($1.1 billion), which will contribute to creating more than 6,000 quality job opportunities for Bahraini citizens over the next three years.The achievement was announced as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and EDB Chairman, chaired an EDB board meeting at its headquarters in Bahrain Bay.

The EDB’s achievements in 2022, its goals for 2023, and progress on the kingdom’s economic competitiveness and developments, in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, were reviewed.HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of increasing efforts in further developing key priority sectors to meet the aspirations of Bahraini citizens.

He emphasised the private sector’s role as a main driver of the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.He noted the role played by Bahraini citizens in supporting the kingdom’s national interests, by diligently prioritising far-reaching development goals and initiatives that benefit and support their present and future.

He highlighted that the kingdom’s economic diversification strategy continues to advance, through the investment in available commodities and the adoption of effective legislations and policies, supporting direct investment and providing quality job opportunities for Bahraini citizens, in line with the kingdom’s Economic Recovery Plan.EDB chief executive Khalid Humaidan briefed the meeting about the EDB’s performance and achievements for the year 2022.

The Personal Representative of His Majesty the King Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the representative of HM the King for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa as well as senior officials and EDB board members attended the meeting.

