Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) announced the commencement of its groundbreaking campaign, 'Planting 1 Million Seeds for Greener Dhofar'. Aligned with the operational objectives of the Environment Authority, which aims to enhance ecosystem efficiency and increase green cover, this ambitious project seeks to foster a sustainable environment by planting a million seeds in the picturesque mountains of Dhofar during the khareef season rains.

The Environment Authority invited through their social media the public to join hands in this campaign, citizens and residents alike, and actively participate in this transformative campaign which will run until July 26.

Taking its first strides towards this endeavour, the EA recently planted 3,000 mangrove seedlings in Khor Warkh, Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands in the Dhofar Governorate. The Authority's grand vision includes planting these carefully curated seeds in various regions of the

Dhofar mountains, starting from the Wilayat of Mirbat in the east and extending all the way to the Wilayat of Rakhyout in the west.

An essential aspect of this campaign involves the collection of substantial quantities of local seeds of various types, achieved through the remarkable collaboration of competent authorities, individuals and dedicated volunteer teams. The Environment Authority views this campaign as a testament to its commitment to augmenting vegetation cover in the Sultanate of Oman's natural and pastoral areas.

Furthermore, the Environment Authority remains steadfast in its mission to rehabilitate mangrove nurseries in the Qurum Natural Reserve. The goal is to produce 48,000 seedlings, with

the project continuing until July 24. Upon maturity, these seedlings will be planted in targeted sites, significantly bolstering the efficiency of coastal wetland systems.

Mangroves play a pivotal role in Oman's ecosystem, boasting remarkable resistance to salinity and creating a conducive environment for the proliferation and growth of marine life.

Additionally, these invaluable trees aid in carbon dioxide sequestration, contributing significantly to climate change mitigation efforts.

The Environment Authority unwavering commitment to environmental preservation remains at the core of these efforts. It aims at educating all segments of society about the significance of safeguarding environment and equipping participants in various activities with scientific environmental information and field skills. In addition, to foster a community that actively contributes to the ministry's programmes and activities. The ultimate goal is to instil a profound environmental consciousness among young people through immersive field activities.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

