Dukhan Bank on Sunday announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, with a net profit amounting to QAR 761 million, representing a 2 percent growth compared to the same period of last year. A moderate growth in net profit of 2 percent was mainly attributed to the rise in net income from financing activities, which led to an overall increase in total income for the Group, which grew by 38percent.

Further decline in net impairment charge owing to better recoveries, also supported the overall growth in the net profitability. Moreover, net profit margins for the Group remained resilient and stood around 2 percent level from last year, despite the increase in interest rates during this period.

The Group’s total assets stood at QR103 billion, which mainly comprise of financing assets of QR75 billion (73 percent), followed by investment securities of QR19 billion (19 percent). The balance sheet is mainly funded by customer deposits, which were QR72 billion at end of the reporting period.

Due to which the Group’s liquidity position remained robust with the regulatory loans-to-deposit ratio of 102.6 percent. Total shareholders’ equity remained above QR12.4 billion, and the capital adequacy ratio maintained at 18.4 percent in accordance with Basel III requirements, adequately higher than the minimum supervisory ratio as specified by the Qatar Central Bank.

With easily located branches in various parts of the country, Dukhan Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative banking services and products to make banking transactions more accessible, seamless, and convenient for its growing customer base. Dukhan Bank continues to launch modern digital services and products to enable customers to continue their banking transactions on the go, such as the recently introduced first eco-friendly vehicle finance to encourage customers to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles with a competitive profit rate.

Moreover, the bank also introduced Smart Kiosk, a self-service machine that allows clients to print their cards in a faster and more secure way through simple steps; launched ‘Himyan’ prepaid card, the first Qatari national prepaid card that enables customers and visitors to make secure payments; unveiled Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay services, operating through its contactless payment platform (D-Pay), the first prepaid digital card in Qatar on its mobile app, as well as introduced AI-powered virtual assistant ‘Rashid’ to assist customers virtually on its digital platforms, mobile app, website, and WhatsApp.

Dukhan Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Qatar and the region, recently listed its shares for trading on the Qatar Stock Exchange through direct listing in line with its long-term strategy to allow customers, shareholders, and eligible investors to join its pioneering journey.

The bank provides an award-winning and full range of banking services, including retail, corporate, and commercial banking, private banking, real estate finance, structured finance, investments, wealth and asset management.

In recognition of its unwavering customer-centric services and excellent performance, Dukhan Bank continues to receive international accolades and prestigious awards. Only within the first half of 2023, Dukhan Bank has won several awards, including the ‘Most Transformed Islamic Bank in Qatar 2023’ from Euromoney’s Islamic Finance Awards 2023 and four laurels at the MENA Banking Excellence Award 2023, winning the Best Private Bank – Qatar, the Best Multi-Channel Offering, the Excellence in Omni-Channel Integration, and the MENA Private Banker of the Year – Chaouki Daher.

