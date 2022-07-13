Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the total number of public transport riders in Dubai during Eid Al-Adha holiday by public transport, taxis and shared mobility means operated by RTA clocked 5.6 million riders.

During the holiday, the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro served about 2,150,000 riders and the tram lifted about 87,450 riders. Public buses served 1,157,000 riders and marine transport means were used by 256,780 riders. Taxis lifted 1,750,000 riders and shared transport means recorded 204,150 riders.

