A diverse line-up of vehicles, featuring more than 200 customised cars and motorbikes will be on display at the Land of Legends Motor Show that is taking place at Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts on Saturday, October 22.

Motorheads in the UAE can expect to see hardcore sports, vintage, supercars, muscle cars, and SUV vehicles at the free-to-enter event starts at 2pm and end at 10pm.

The show is spread across four zones – French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula. Expert drivers will be at hand to answer questions about their vehicles. Visitors can also enjoy roaming entertainment and a selection of food and beverages at kiosks at the stalls.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

