The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday alerted riders to a service disruption at Dubai Metro's GGICO station.

A technical issue has been detected at the station on the Red Line, the RTA said in a tweet.

Public buses have been deployed to transport passengers heading to Centrepoint and Expo2020 Metro stations, RTA added.

