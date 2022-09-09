Dubai's Jebel Ali Port hosted a 96-round gun salute conducted by a UK Royal Navy ship in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The 96 rounds commemorated each year of the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who passed away on Thursday, aged 96.

The ceremony was held at 4pm today, September 9.

The UAE has announced that flags in the country and in its embassies abroad will fly at half-mast for a period of three days to mourn the Queen's loss.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).