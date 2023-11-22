Dubai International Chamber has attracted a total of 92 businesses, including 15 multinational companies (MNCs) and 77 SMEs, to the emirate between January and September this year.

The chamber has also supported the successful expansion of 33 Dubai-based companies into global markets, either by increasing their exports or helping them to establish a presence abroad.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented: “Through our services, resources, and public and private sector connections, we are assisting Dubai companies to expand their businesses and capture diverse investment and export opportunities in overseas markets. In addition, we are continuing to leverage our network of representative offices across the globe to attract inward investment and support foreign companies seeking to set up in Dubai and expand into the Mena region and beyond. The chamber remains committed to boosting trade and investment as part of our ongoing drive to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033.”

New offices

Strengthening its presence across Europe and Southeast Asia, Dubai International Chamber launched three new international representative offices during Q3 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Milan, Italy; and Paris, France.

The new offices open fresh channels for communication and economic cooperation and will play a key role in attracting foreign companies, SMEs, investors, and international talent to Dubai, as well as supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies. The chamber launched nine new overseas representative offices during the first nine months of this year, placing it firmly on track to achieve the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative’s target of establishing 50 offices by 2030.

Earlier in the year, the chamber launched the ‘New Horizons’ initiative to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies in international markets. The initiative enables companies to join international roadshows to gain first-hand experience in targeted markets and participate in bilateral business meetings to explore potential investment opportunities and economic partnerships.

Trade missions

The chamber organised four New Horizons trade missions between Q1 and Q3 2023 encompassing roadshows in Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan); London, the United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Hong Kong.

Another key initiative launched this year was the ‘Global Expansion Series,’ which is designed to support the international growth of local companies and strengthen their expansion into global markets. By the end of Q3 2023, the chamber had successfully organised two events as part of this initiative, which attracted the participation of more than 100 companies.

Dubai International Chamber is targeting 30 international markets of strategic importance through its growing network of international representative offices.

