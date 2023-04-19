A Dubai Airports spokesperson said today that Dubai International Airport extended support to Sudanese transit passengers, who are unable to complete their journey from Dubai to Khartoum, due to their connecting flights being cancelled owing to safety considerations arising from the current situation in Sudan.

The spokesperson said Dubai International Airport provided various kinds of support to the passengers, who flew into Dubai from various countries. The passengers have been offered temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to travel to other destinations.

The spokesperson further said Dubai Airports places the highest priority on the safety of passengers and crew. Dubai Airports is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan to determine the course of action in the coming days.