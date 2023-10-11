Doha outskirts' construction prospects brighter as 655 building permits issued in September

Doha's outskirts displayed opportunities for the real estate and construction sectors as Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Daayen and Al Rayyan municipalities saw double-digit month-on-month growth in building permits issued this September, even as the general trend was on the decline at the national level, according to official data.The country saw as many as 655 building permits issued in September 2023, which however shrank 2% month-on-month and 26% year-on-year in the review period, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Daayen municipalities together constituted 68% of the total building permit issued in September 2023.The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.Al Rayyan constituted 180 permits or 27% of the total, Doha 138 permits (21%), Al Daayen 130 permits (20%), Al Wakra 112 permits (17%), Umm Slal 37 permits (6%), Al Khor 30 permits (5%), Al Shahaniya 18 permits (3%), and Al Shamal 10 permits (1%) in the review period.On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Al Khor saw a 27% plunge, Umm Slal (23%), Al Wakra (16%), and Doha (9%); whereas those in Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Daayen and Al Rayyan witnessed 43%, 29%, 19% and 12% increase respectively in September 2023.Total building permits issued in Doha fell 39% year-on-year this September, Al Shamal (38%), Al Wakra (32%), Al Rayyan (28%), Umm Slal (27%), Al Khor (25%), and Al Shahaniya (10%); while those in Al Daayen rose 12%.The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 226 permits or 35% of the total building permits issued, additions 407 (62%) and fencing 22 (3%) in September 2023.Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 75% (134), dwellings on housing loans 13% (23), and apartments 8% (14).Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 28% or 13 permits, other unspecified non-residential 25% or 12 permits, and the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 19% (nine permits).Qatar saw a total of 346 building completion certificates issued in September 2023, of which 279 or 81% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 67 or 19% for additions.Al Wakra constituted 109 certificates or 32% of the total number of building completion certificates issued in the review period, Al Rayyan 76 (22%), Doha 64 (18%), Al Daayen 45 (13%), Umm Slal 22 (6%), Al Khor 16 (5%), Al Shahaniya 10 (3%) and Al Shamal four (1%) in September 2023.The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 10% month-on-month fall in September 2023 with Al Shamal registering 67% plunge, Umm Slal (51%), Al Daayen (37%), Al Rayyan (34%), and Al Shahaniya (17%).However, Al Khor, Al Wakra and Doha reported 60%, 49% and 39% increase respectively in the review period.The total building completion certificates issued in the country tanked 39% on an annualised basis in September 2023 with Al Shamal reporting 73% contraction, Al Daayen (55%), Al Rayyan (52%), Doha (41%), Umm Slal (19%) and Al Wakra (17%). Nevertheless, those issued in Al Khor and Al Shahaniya was unchanged in the review period.Of the 204 residential buildings completion certificates issued this September, as many as 155 or 76% were for villas, 28 or 14% dwelling on housing loans, 8% or 16 for apartments, and five others.Of the 155 villas completion certificates issued in September 2023, as many as 36 were in Al Rayyan, 32 in Al Daayen, 31 in Al Wakra, 25 in Doha, 13 in Umm Slal, 12 in Al Khor, four in Al Shahaniya and two in Al Shamal.In the case of 16 apartments, Doha issued eight completion certificates; four in Al Daayen, two in Al Wakra, and one each in Umm Slal and Al Khor.