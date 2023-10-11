Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Doha outskirts' construc...
REAL ESTATE

Doha outskirts' construction prospects brighter as 655 building permits issued in September

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Daayen municipalities together constituted 68% of the total building permit issued in September 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 11, 2023
QATARREAL ESTATE
PHOTO
Doha's outskirts displayed opportunities for the real estate and construction sectors as Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Daayen and Al Rayyan municipalities saw double-digit month-on-month growth in building permits issued this September, even as the general trend was on the decline at the national level, according to official data.
The country saw as many as 655 building permits issued in September 2023, which however shrank 2% month-on-month and 26% year-on-year in the review period, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Daayen municipalities together constituted 68% of the total building permit issued in September 2023.
The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.
Al Rayyan constituted 180 permits or 27% of the total, Doha 138 permits (21%), Al Daayen 130 permits (20%), Al Wakra 112 permits (17%), Umm Slal 37 permits (6%), Al Khor 30 permits (5%), Al Shahaniya 18 permits (3%), and Al Shamal 10 permits (1%) in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Al Khor saw a 27% plunge, Umm Slal (23%), Al Wakra (16%), and Doha (9%); whereas those in Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Daayen and Al Rayyan witnessed 43%, 29%, 19% and 12% increase respectively in September 2023.
Total building permits issued in Doha fell 39% year-on-year this September, Al Shamal (38%), Al Wakra (32%), Al Rayyan (28%), Umm Slal (27%), Al Khor (25%), and Al Shahaniya (10%); while those in Al Daayen rose 12%.
The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 226 permits or 35% of the total building permits issued, additions 407 (62%) and fencing 22 (3%) in September 2023.
Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 75% (134), dwellings on housing loans 13% (23), and apartments 8% (14).
Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 28% or 13 permits, other unspecified non-residential 25% or 12 permits, and the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 19% (nine permits).
Qatar saw a total of 346 building completion certificates issued in September 2023, of which 279 or 81% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 67 or 19% for additions.
Al Wakra constituted 109 certificates or 32% of the total number of building completion certificates issued in the review period, Al Rayyan 76 (22%), Doha 64 (18%), Al Daayen 45 (13%), Umm Slal 22 (6%), Al Khor 16 (5%), Al Shahaniya 10 (3%) and Al Shamal four (1%) in September 2023.
The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 10% month-on-month fall in September 2023 with Al Shamal registering 67% plunge, Umm Slal (51%), Al Daayen (37%), Al Rayyan (34%), and Al Shahaniya (17%).
However, Al Khor, Al Wakra and Doha reported 60%, 49% and 39% increase respectively in the review period.
The total building completion certificates issued in the country tanked 39% on an annualised basis in September 2023 with Al Shamal reporting 73% contraction, Al Daayen (55%), Al Rayyan (52%), Doha (41%), Umm Slal (19%) and Al Wakra (17%). Nevertheless, those issued in Al Khor and Al Shahaniya was unchanged in the review period.
Of the 204 residential buildings completion certificates issued this September, as many as 155 or 76% were for villas, 28 or 14% dwelling on housing loans, 8% or 16 for apartments, and five others.
Of the 155 villas completion certificates issued in September 2023, as many as 36 were in Al Rayyan, 32 in Al Daayen, 31 in Al Wakra, 25 in Doha, 13 in Umm Slal, 12 in Al Khor, four in Al Shahaniya and two in Al Shamal.
In the case of 16 apartments, Doha issued eight completion certificates; four in Al Daayen, two in Al Wakra, and one each in Umm Slal and Al Khor.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

OIL AND GAS

India wants Saudi Aramco to develop strategic petroleum reserve as ties strengthen

India wants Saudi Aramco to develop strategic petroleum reserve as ties strengthen
India wants Saudi Aramco to develop strategic petroleum reserve as ties strengthen
DEFENSE

Kuwait Defense Minister tackles cooperation with Qatari counterpart

Kuwait Defense Minister tackles cooperation with Qatari counterpart
Kuwait Defense Minister tackles cooperation with Qatari counterpart
SUSTAINABILITY

Kuwait stresses its keenness to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Kuwait stresses its keenness to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
Kuwait stresses its keenness to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
FINTECH

Bahrain: Beyon Money launches new payment solution for merchants

Bahrain: Beyon Money launches new payment solution for merchants
Bahrain: Beyon Money launches new payment solution for merchants
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Al Ramz, Derayah team up to boost financial sector in Saudi Arabia

Al Ramz, Derayah team up to boost financial sector in Saudi Arabia
Al Ramz, Derayah team up to boost financial sector in Saudi Arabia
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain as Fed talk turns dovish

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain as Fed talk turns dovish
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain as Fed talk turns dovish
WORK

Qatar's ministry received 5,361 job applications in September

Qatar's ministry received 5,361 job applications in September
Qatar's ministry received 5,361 job applications in September
TRANSPORT

Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches its mail solution in time for World Post Day

Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches its mail solution in time for World Post Day
Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches its mail solution in time for World Post Day
MOST READ
1.

Abu Dhabi's Silal acquires majority stake in SAFCO Group

2.

What does the turmoil in the Middle East mean for oil prices?

3.

UAE carriers to monitor situation in Israel; major airlines cancel flights

4.

UAE’s Masdar signs deal for $8bln renewable energy projects in Malaysia

5.

Sheikh Mohammed approves UAE federal budget of $53.3bln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Cityscape Qatar announces Invest Qatar as a strategic partner

2

Qatar: Real estate volume over $89.56mln in last week

3

Cityscape Talks to focus on Qatar’s real estate sector

4

Qatar: Wassef caters to real estate needs in Dukhan and Zekreet

5

Qatar: Real estate trading volume exceeds $84.61mln last week

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA
PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

LATEST VIDEO

OIL

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Citi upgrades ADNOC Distribution; stock price dips 'raise upside potential'

Citi upgrades ADNOC Distribution; stock price dips 'raise upside potential'
Citi upgrades ADNOC Distribution; stock price dips 'raise upside potential'
PRECIOUS METALS

Gold price fell in September due to bond yields, stronger dollar

AVIATION

Major Gulf airlines operating flights to Israel; disruptions continue globally

EQUITIES

Rising global temperatures support Dubai-listed Tabreed’s expansion plans – analyst

LATEST NEWS
1

Hurricane Lidia slams Mexico's coast leaving widespread damage

2

Thai PM says Proton-Geely JV eyes electric vehicle factory in Thailand

3

India set to restrict sugar exports after poor monsoon rains - ET Now

4

IFC loans Morocco's OCP $106mln to build two solar power plants

5

Ukraine keeps 2024 winter wheat sowing forecast unchanged at 4.4mln hectares- first deputy minister

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds