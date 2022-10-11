The Waterfront Market in Dubai is hosting a Diwali-themed festival from Saturday, October 15 to Monday, October 24.

A wide range of activities will be available. There will be Indian-inspired live cooking stations. The market's executive chef, Christos Lymperis will share recipes as well.

There are also plenty of activities for children such as workshops on 'diya' (lamp) painting, rangoli making and henna. Bollywood dances will be performed for visitors to enjoy.

Working 365 days, 24 hours a day and spread over 120,000 square feet, this is a one of its kind marketplaces in the region. Selling everything from fish, vegetables, meat, fruits, dates, spices and more, the WFM is a converging spot for all Dubai residents - from families looking to buy their weekly requirements, to bulk buyers sourcing the best ingredients.

With coffee shops, play areas, restaurants, a money exchange and a marketplace that sells clothes, toys and more, the market has something for everyone.

