Dubai has evolved into an ‘all-season’ tourism destination with offerings that cater to a diverse group of travellers even during summer months, says a senior official.

Having welcomed a record 8.55 million international visitors from January to June 2023, a top official says the city’s appeal as a tourism destination is strong even in the summer months.

Dubai is riding on a wave of diversity to strengthen its appeal as an all-season tourist spot, including the summer months, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), told Khaleej Times in an interview.

He said the city's multifaceted character appeals to tourists with various preferences and means.

“Dubai’s rich offering makes even luxury travel affordable, with a host of options for budget-conscious travellers ranging from discounted stays at luxury hotels to fine dining experiences.

“In fact, Dubai provides mid-range hotels that match the service and amenities of many prominent full-service hotels around the globe, further enhancing the destination’s appeal for those in search of value for money during their stay, without compromising on the quality of the overall experience,” said Kazim.

The first half of 2023 marked the industry’s best ever first half performance.

“People are drawn to Dubai due to a combination of its unique and cosmopolitan lifestyle, its high level of safety, the ease of access to the city, doing business and navigating daily life in Dubai, and the city’s commitment to security, both in terms of personal safety and financial stability,” said Kazim.

As a summer destination, the emirate offers leisure options from culture and cuisine to entertainment, beach activities and family-oriented experiences.

“During the summer months, the focus of tourism shifts towards indoor and water-centric attractions, the city's climate-controlled landmarks, and numerous malls. Families can enjoy activities such as indoor theme parks, while waterparks and water-sports offer refreshing aquatic fun. Additionally, the exciting culinary journey across a multitude of restaurants in the city enhances the experience,” Dubai tourism body’s CEO said.

The city’s ‘kids go free’ campaign has garnered “significant attention” from families and children.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).