As the crisis of diesel and gasoline allocated to fishermen enters its fifth day, Head of the Kuwait Fishermen Union Dhaher Al- Sawyan warned of expected increases in fish prices due to the lack of supply. In a press statement, Al-Sawyan stressed that the non-disbursement of the diesel and gasoline quota to fishermen for the current month, and the cessation of some fish boats from entering the sea had clear effects on the supply of shrimp and fish in Sharq and Fahaheel markets, indicating that prices will rise in the coming days, and the victim will be the consumer.



In this context, the union renewed its appeal to the minister of finance and the support committee to stand with the fishing sector before it collapses. In a press statement, the union said, “The issue of suspending the monthly diesel and gasoline quota has become a painful reality that worsens daily, as if there are hidden hands fighting the fishermen and do not want stability for the fishing sector. The problem increases as the days pass without diesel or gasoline. Fish boats are piling up in front of the gas stations in Sharq and Fahaheel (Al-Kout), which renders the fishermen jobless, let alone the debts that they have accumulated. This means more losses and frustrations, and will lead to reduced supply of fish and shrimp and the disappearance of local fish from the markets in the coming days, which in turn will affect prices.” The union called on the officials of the relevant authorities to solve the problem from its roots and quickly work to disburse the share of subsidized diesel and gasoline so that fishermen can return to the sea and carry out their duty of providing food security.

