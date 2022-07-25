Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it received 1,897 requests for electricity connection through "Al Namoos" service during the first half of 2022.

Al Namoos (an Emirati word for a winner in a race) enables electricity connection to projects up to 150 kilowatts in just two steps and within five days.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We strive to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the requirements of sustainable development in Dubai and enhances the Emirate's competitiveness in doing business, establishing investment activities, and attracting companies and entrepreneurs in various sectors.

"Al Namoos is the result of DEWA's close cooperation with its partners, including consultants and contractors, and its success in providing a positive environment that encourages innovation, development, and recommendations for improvements to streamline and speed up getting electricity services following the highest international standards and practices."

Al Tayer noted that DEWA launched the Al Namoos service in 2014, as part of a facilitation package to industrial, commercial and residential projects. He noted that DEWA provides all the necessary capabilities and smart services that help consultants and contractors carry out their work efficiently.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that Al Namoos reduced the procedures to get electricity to two steps instead of three and within five days only. He added that by 30th June 2022, the number of DEWA accredited consultants and contractors reached 2,258.