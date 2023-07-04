Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Nguyen Manh Tuan, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE. The visit aimed to enhance cooperation and learn about DEWA’s projects and initiatives.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed DEWA’s initiatives, projects and successful experiences using renewable and clean energy sources. DEWA continues its endeavours and efforts to achieve the futuristic vision of the wise leadership. He explained that DEWA has strategic projects to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate.

Al Tayer noted that Dubai attaches great importance to sustainability and the transition towards a green economy by increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, DEWA has launched many green programmes and initiatives, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, and its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed ways to enhance economic relations and explore joint investment opportunities between the UAE and Vietnam, across various sectors, including energy and water.

Ambassador Tuan praised the progress made by UAE and Dubai in renewable energy. He expressed Vietnam’s interest in learning from the UAE’s experience, pointing to the importance of enhancing business relations with Vietnamese companies based in the UAE.



