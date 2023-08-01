RIYADH — Tehran's ambassador in Riyadh Alireza Enayati has said that the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Gulf would be a prelude to multilateral cooperation among countries.



Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Enayati pointed out that the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran can have an important impact on peace, stability, and independence, and enhance the culture of dialogue.



"We think that the work done between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit both countries and the surrounding countries of the region," he said.

Enayati added that Iran needs bilateral economic agreements with Saudi Arabia, such as avoiding double taxation, encouraging and supporting mutual investment, and the customs agreement.

In another context, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tehran welcomed the Saudi peace initiative to resolve the Ukrainian crisis after Western media reported the Kingdom planned to host Ukrainian peace talks in Jeddah on 5-6 August, bringing together senior officials of up to 30 countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).