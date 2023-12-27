DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for residents and maritime users as strong winds and high sea conditions are expected in the region, according to the latest daily weather report.

Inshore areas are anticipated to experience hazy to misty conditions at first, gradually transforming into moderate temperatures during the daytime. However, temperatures are expected to drop to relatively cold to cold levels by nightfall. The report advises residents to be prepared for fluctuating weather conditions throughout the day.

Offshore regions are forecast to have fine weather, but caution is urged as the report highlights the likelihood of strong winds and high sea conditions. Inshore, the wind is expected to blow from the northwest at a speed ranging between 6 to 16 knots, occasionally gusting up to 24 knots. Offshore wind conditions are projected to be northwesterly, with speeds varying from 10 to 20 knots and gusts reaching up to 28 knots.

Visibility inshore is expected to range from 4 to 8 kilometers, with certain areas experiencing reduced visibility down to 3 kilometers or less initially. Mariners and commuters are advised to exercise caution due to potential limited visibility.

Sea state conditions are anticipated to be moderate to rough. Inshore, the sea state is expected to range from 2 to 4 feet, surging to 6 feet at times. Offshore conditions will see a slightly higher sea state, ranging from 3 to 6 feet, with surges up to 8 feet.

The Department of Meteorology urges residents, especially those engaging in maritime activities, to stay updated on weather conditions and adhere to the safety guidelines provided. Authorities recommend taking necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of individuals.

